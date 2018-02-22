Canada
February 22, 2018 11:24 am

Caroline Mulroney calls on Patrick Brown to drop out of PC leadership race

By Staff The Canadian Press

TORONTO – Caroline Mulroney, who is vying to lead Ontario’s Opposition, is calling on Patrick Brown to drop out of the Progressive Conservative leadership race.

Mulroney, a Toronto lawyer and daughter of former prime minister Brian Mulroney, says the race is not the place for Brown, who stepped down amid sexual misconduct allegations, to clear his name.

In a statement on Twitter, Caroline Mulroney says the Tories need a leader that will put the party before individual needs.

She is asking her fellow competitors — Christine Elliott, Doug Ford and Tanya Granic Allen — to join her call for Brown to step aside.

Brown quit the party’s top job in late January after CTV News reported sexual misconduct allegations against him that he vehemently denies. The allegations have not been verified by The Canadian Press.

The 39-year-old Barrie, Ont., politician launched a bid to reclaim his job on Friday, and his leadership campaign was given the green light by a party committee yesterday.

