Caroline Mulroney calls on Patrick Brown to drop out of PC leadership race

TORONTO – Caroline Mulroney, who is vying to lead Ontario’s Opposition, is calling on Patrick Brown to drop out of the Progressive Conservative leadership race.

Mulroney, a Toronto lawyer and daughter of former prime minister Brian Mulroney, says the race is not the place for Brown, who stepped down amid sexual misconduct allegations, to clear his name.

READ MORE: Ontario PC leadership hopeful Caroline Mulroney raised over $461,000 in nine days

In a statement on Twitter, Caroline Mulroney says the Tories need a leader that will put the party before individual needs.

This is a leadership race for the future of our party and Patrick Brown needs to step aside. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: a leadership race is not the place to clear your name. He needs to put the party above himself. — Caroline Mulroney (@C_Mulroney) February 22, 2018

I hope the other candidates will join me in calling for him to step aside, instead of fighting for his second ballot support at the expense of our party and winning the next election. #LetsGetItDone #onpoli #PCPOLdr Story continues below — Caroline Mulroney (@C_Mulroney) February 22, 2018

She is asking her fellow competitors — Christine Elliott, Doug Ford and Tanya Granic Allen — to join her call for Brown to step aside.

READ MORE: Ontarians trust PCs with key election issues: Ipsos poll

Brown quit the party’s top job in late January after CTV News reported sexual misconduct allegations against him that he vehemently denies. The allegations have not been verified by The Canadian Press.

The 39-year-old Barrie, Ont., politician launched a bid to reclaim his job on Friday, and his leadership campaign was given the green light by a party committee yesterday.