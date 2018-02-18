Politics
Former Ontario PC leader Patrick Brown to hold first event following leadership bid announcement

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – The former leader of Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives will hold his first campaign event today in his efforts to reclaim his old job.

Patrick Brown was forced out of his position last month amid sexual misconduct allegations but two days ago announced he’s going to run again.

The Barrie, Ont., politician is one of five candidates vying to lead the party into a provincial election that’s just months away.

Brown has mounted a campaign in recent days to clear his name, alleging the two women were lying and possibly manipulated by his political enemies.

He has also vowed to sue CTV News, which broadcast the allegations. CTV has said it stands by its reporting and the women’s claims have not been proven in court.

Two of Brown’s competitors – Caroline Mulroney and Doug Ford – say Brown joining the race is pulling attention away from what should be the party’s real objective: defeating the Liberals.

