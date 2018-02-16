Politics
February 16, 2018 11:37 am
Updated: February 16, 2018 11:44 am

Patrick Brown removed from Ontario PC party caucus

By National Online Journalist, Investigative  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Brown says sexual misconduct allegations are politically motivated

A A

Interim Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Vic Fedeli announced Friday morning that Patrick Brown has been removed from the PC caucus.

“Shortly after becoming Interim Leader, I asked Patrick Brown to step aside from the PC Caucus,” Fedeli said in a statement. “The legislature is set to resume sitting on Tuesday February 20th following Family Day. Earlier today, Mr. Brown was notified that he has been removed from the PC Caucus effective immediately.”

READ MORE: Audio reveals Patrick Brown telling Tory MPPs he will resign following sexual misconduct allegations

Brown has been trying to clear his name since he resigned in late January following allegations of sexual assault, which he has denied.

Global News reached out to Brown for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

More to come..

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
allegations against Patrick Brown
CTV Patrick Brown
patrick brown
Patrick Brown allegations
Patrick Brown news
Patrick Brown Ontario
Patrick Brown PC
Patrick Brown press conference
Patrick Brown removed from PC Party
patrick brown resigns
Vic Fedeli

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News