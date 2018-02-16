Patrick Brown removed from Ontario PC party caucus

Interim Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Vic Fedeli announced Friday morning that Patrick Brown has been removed from the PC caucus.

“Shortly after becoming Interim Leader, I asked Patrick Brown to step aside from the PC Caucus,” Fedeli said in a statement. “The legislature is set to resume sitting on Tuesday February 20th following Family Day. Earlier today, Mr. Brown was notified that he has been removed from the PC Caucus effective immediately.”

Brown has been trying to clear his name since he resigned in late January following allegations of sexual assault, which he has denied.

Global News reached out to Brown for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

