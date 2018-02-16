Canada February 16 2018 10:30am 02:27 Patrick Brown: Announcement of resignation happened “without my permission” Former Ontario PC leader Patrick Brown claims that the announcement of his resignation as leader happened without his permission. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4029916/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4029916/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?