Patrick Brown serves CTV with notice of libel after sexual misconduct allegations

Ontario PC leadership candidate Patrick Brown served a notice of libel against CTV Friday night almost one month after the network reported two women were accusing Brown of sexual misconduct.

The libel notice specifically names CTV president Wendy Freeman, CTV anchor Lisa Laflamme, reporters Glen McGregor, Rachel Aiello, and Travis Dhanraj. CP24, in addition to several “Jane or John Doe(s)” as editors, researchers and producers of the initial reporting are also named.

The libel notice claims the allegations made in the CTV report were interpreted to mean that Brown illegally provided alcohol to a person under the age of 19, that he engaged in sexual misconduct by engaging in the content described in the reports, that the resignations of key staff members confirm that the allegations are true and that he is unfit to serve in public office.

The notice of libel states that the full damages suffered by Brown cannot be determined, and that a full apology or retraction must be published or broadcast on ctvnews.ca and on CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme in order to mitigate those damages.

Furthermore, Brown’s team is demanding the “defamatory” reports be removed from CTV’s website. It also calls on CTV to remove archived versions from the internet.

Bell Media Vice President of Communications Scott Henderson responded to Global News’ request for comment with the following statement:

“CTV News has received a notice of libel. CTV News stands by its reporting and will actively defend its journalism in court.”

Brown’s lawyers confirmed to Global News that a notice of libel was delivered to CTV and the other defendants listed on the notice by email on Friday. Representing Brown are independent, Toronto-based litigator Julian Porter and Howard Winkler and Eryn Pond of the Toronto law firm Winkler Dispute Resolution.