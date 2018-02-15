Patrick Brown says ‘I am suing CTV’ over report detailing sexual misconduct allegations

Patrick Brown says he is suing CTV following their report on allegations of sexual misconduct that he says are “absolute lies.”

“I am suing CTV,” Brown said in a Facebook post Thursday. “My lawyers are talking to CTV.

“In the court of public opinion and among the many journalists I’ve spoken to, these allegations are now seen for what they are — fictitious and malicious, ”Brown said. “Early this week, CTV lawyers agreed to ensure that all emails, texts and other correspondence related to this travesty are held independently for safe keeping.”

CTV said it stands by its reporting and “will actively defend against any legal action,” a spokesperson for the network said in a statement.

“We welcome the opportunity to defend our journalism in court,” the statement said.

In an exclusive interview with Global News, Brown said he has evidence the allegations made against him are false.

Brown resigned as leader of the Ontario PC Party shortly after CTV aired the story of two young girls who accused Brown of sexual misconduct.

“I can’t tell you how difficult the emotional toll has been on myself, on my family, on my friends, to be maligned on national television by absolute lies,” Brown said in an interview with Global News on Tuesday.

WATCH: Patrick Brown addresses sexual misconduct allegations

The CTV News report detailed allegations of sexual misconduct brought forward by two women. One originally alleged that when she was a high school student, Brown gave her alcohol and asked her to perform oral sex while in a second-floor bedroom.

Late Tuesday night, CTV reported she changed her recollection of the timeline. Now, she says, she had already graduated from high school and was 19 at the time of the alleged incident.

The second allegation claimed Brown lured a university student who was working for him into his bedroom during a party and attempted to have sex with her.

More to come…