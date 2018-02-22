OHS investigating fatality related to workplace incident on Walterdale Bridge
While details remain scarce, Alberta Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) confirmed to Global News Wednesday night that it is investigating a fatality related to a workplace incident on Edmonton’s Walterdale Bridge.
An OHS spokesperson was unable to provide details about when the incident occurred or what happened. The spokesperson also did not provide details about who the worker was or whom they worked for.
The spokesperson said OHS would contact Global News once more details become available.
