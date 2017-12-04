New year, new bridge? Demo of old Walterdale Bridge to wrap up this month

Final work to remove Edmonton’s old Walterdale Bridge and all its trimmings is set to be completed by the end of the year, the city says.

Work on the berms was being done on Monday as crews wrap up the last few tasks connected to the old bridge.

A spokesperson for the city said demo work is going well.

“We still have to remove some items from the south abutment and then remove the berms,” Holly Budd said. “We expect this work to be completed by the end of the year.

“Pieces of the old bridge have been salvaged and are being stored at a city facility,” she said.

The new Walterdale Bridge opened to traffic on Sept. 17.

Crews are still finishing up the shared-use path and aesthetic lighting.

Work still has to be done on the connecting trails, landscaping and the realignment of the Kinsmen road.

The $155-million Walterdale Bridge project began in the spring of 2013.

Construction was initially scheduled to be complete in fall of 2015. However, the completion date was pushed back a number of times because of shipment delays and weather.