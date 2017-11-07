Final piece of old Walterdale Bridge coming down

Work to tear down the old Walterdale Bridge is moving along according to schedule as crews began work to dismantle the centre truss this week.

The north and south trusses of the 104-year-old bridge have already been removed and dismantled. Now, work is underway on the centre truss, which will be taken down in two stages.

A crane will be used to move the centre piece of the historic bridge to where the south truss once sat, before it is moved onto the south shore of the river to be taken apart.

The City of Edmonton said all of the steel from the old bridge should be down in the next couple of days. Work will then begin to remove the concrete supports from the river.

The old Walterdale will be completely dismantled by the end of the year. The city said Tuesday work is on schedule to have the entire bridge, and pedestrian walkway, open by the end of the year.

In 2018, landscaping and cleanup work will continue, according to the city.

The new Walterdale Bridge opened to traffic on Sept. 18 after more than two years of delays. Some of the steel from the old Walterdale will be salvaged for repurposing in a future project.

