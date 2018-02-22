Convicted former member of Sikh extremist group invited to Trudeau event by ‘mistake’: official

An invitation for Jaspal Atwal to attend a dinner at the Canadian High Commissioner’s house on Thursday has been rescinded, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Atwal was convicted of attempted murder in the 1986 shooting of an Indian politician in B.C. and is a former member of the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), according to media reports.

The ISYF has been as a listed terrorist group in Canada since 2003, for engaging in assassinations and bombings against Indian political figures as well as moderate members of the Sikh community.

Atwal had been invited to a large function at the Indian High Commissioner’s house Thursday night. That invitation was rescinded after CBC and Vancouver Sun reports came out, which also featured photos of Atwal at a different event on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s state visit Tuesday night.

In the photos, he’s seen posing with Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi. The PMO is not commenting on whether Atwal directly met Trudeau on Tuesday, or how he ended up invited to the Bollywood event in the first place.

Speaking on background, a government official called the invitation to Thursday’s event a mistake.

“As soon as we found out, we took the steps to correct that mistake.”

When asked about how the guest was vetted, the official said there were a number of people involved in the process, including the High Commissioner’s office.

The official wouldn’t say specifically who else was involved, citing that as a matter relating to the prime minister’s security.

Late Wednesday night, the PMO sent Global News an email about the matter.

“This individual should never have been invited to any event on the program, and his invitation has been rescinded,” the email reads. “We are in the process of looking into how this occurred. That said, it’s important to be clear that this individual is not part of the official delegation to the PM’s visit to India, nor was he invited by the Prime Minister’s Office. As is the case with international trips, individuals sometimes travel on their own to the location of the visit.”

This “mistake” does not play well for Trudeau, who has been pushing his message of support for a united India and trying to shut down allegations his government has been soft on Sikh separatism.

The Atwal issue comes on the heels of a very successful day for the prime minister in Punjab, where most of India’s Sikh minority lives. Thousands came to welcome him at the Golden Temple, the holiest site in the Sikh faith, and he appeared to win over Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Singh has accused Canadian cabinet ministers, and specifically Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, of being “Khalistani sympathizers.” (Referring to Sikh separatists pushing for an independent state of that name.)

READ MORE: Trudeau, Sajjan assure Indian officials there are no Sikh separatists in Canadian cabinet

Watch below: On Feb. 21, 2018, Justin Trudeau reiterated his denial of Sikh separatists being in his cabinet and condemned extremism.

After a meeting between Singh, Trudeau and Sajjan on Wednesday, Singh called Trudeau “a very wonderful person,” and that he believed Trudeau listened to his concerns.

Singh said he gave Trudeau a list of names to investigate, people linked to Sikh separatism in Canada.

“There is money coming from other countries, including Canada, to fund this ruckus,” he told reporters after the meeting.

“I certainly think we made it very, very clear, our stance is in favour of a united India,” Trudeau said after the meeting on Wednesday.

Reporters travelling with the prime minister asked for him to comment on the Atwal issue Thursday, but were told there would be no schedule change to accommodate a media availability.

The prime minister’s state visit to India wraps up on Saturday. He is scheduled to meet with Indian Prime Minister Norendra Modi on Friday.