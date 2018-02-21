Audi maintains boots to blame after Ontario woman’s SUV fills with smoke

Audi continues to maintain that a recent electrical fire was the likely result of salt water brought into the vehicle by a child’s salty winter boots.

“The car is not built with an issue. Water was put into a vent and caused corrosion,” said Audi Canada spokesperson Cort Nielsen.

Global News reported the case of Balsam Mahmoud, a Mississauga mother of two, on Tuesday. On Feb. 8, Mahmoud was driving with her children when she said smoke filled the cabin of her 2015 Audi Q7, the largest and most luxurious vehicle in Audi’s line of utility vehicles.

“I thought it was going to blow up,” said Mahmoud, adding she pulled the vehicle over immediately and pulled her children out to safety.

The vehicle did not burn and no one was injured.

More than half a million Audi vehicles were recalled in 2017 after the automaker said there was a risk of fire in certain models.

Mahmoud said she was disturbed when the Audi dealership and Audi Canada claimed the cause of the problem was corrosion caused by salt water entering the rear vent of the vehicle. Audi said the likely cause was salt from winter boots.

Parents at the Audi display at the Canadian International AutoShow were surprised to hear the company’s explanation.

“It’s crazy — I would never have thought of that,” said Amber Ball, adding vehicle safety is her primary concern.

Ball’s 20-month-old daughter, Aubrey, still sits in a rear-facing child seat because of her age.

“When she’s old enough, she’s going to kick a seat, put her feet on stuff — it’s bound to happen,” said Ball.

She said if there is a potential fire or safety risk to consumers, Audi ought to disclose it.

A Global News intern asked an Audi salesperson at the auto show about the Q7’s safety features and was told, “It’s a very safe vehicle … The best family car you can buy.” But the salesperson didn’t draw any attention to possible issues with the rear console and vent.

“The last thing you should worry about are wet boots causing a fire,” said Ball’s husband, Kyle, adding a vehicle operating in North American winter conditions ought to be better engineered.

Audi is adamant there is nothing wrong.

“All cars have vents and if salt water goes into the vent, over time, the wire can be corroded,” said Nielsen.

The auto maker is refusing to pay for an electrical repair to Mahmoud’s vehicle, which is estimated to cost more than $1,800.

When asked by Global News if Audi publishes a safety warning or caution about the risk in its owner’s manuals, Nielsen said, “I will have to ask.”