Kelowna Rockets win 6-5 over Prince George Cougars

A narrow 6-5 win Tuesday night on home ice for the Kelowna Rockets who faced the Prince George Cougars in game two of a four game home stand.

A busy first period looked to favour the Rockets, but the Cougars were relentless.

Dillon Dube opened up scoring within the first minute of play and took another goal in the second period.

Carsen Twarynski scored twice, while Liam Kindree and Erik Gardiner rounded out goals for Kelowna.

Prince George goals were scored by Jackson Leppard, Vladislav Mikhalchuk, Ryan Schoettler, Rhett Rhinehart and Jared Bethune.

Kelowna and Prince George were tied at 37 shots each on goal.

The Rockets’ record improves to 36-18-4-2 with the win.

The Seattle Thunderbirds are in Kelowna Friday and the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday.

The Rockets are at the Kelowna Home Depot Thursday evening 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. to help children make birdhouses.

