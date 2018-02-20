Moncton High School plays host to storybook prom-posal

He’s captain of the football team and one of the most popular kids at his high school in Moncton, but for weeks, Ben George, a senior at Moncton High School, has been scheming behind everyone’s backs.

Despite prom being a few months away, the football star has been helping to plan the perfect prom-posal — but it’s not for him.

George has been helping out his No. 1 buddy Jacob Bastarache ask his secret crush Abby Perry to prom.

“I have been really good friends with him and I was really just looking to be able to do something to help him out,” said George.

George and 19-year-old Bastarache have become the best of friends, hanging out together at school pretty much every day for the past three years.

“He is a totally good guy to be around, always make you smile, always laughing, never in a bad mood,” George said.

So when the time came for Bastarache to find a prom date, George stepped in to help.

“He said he wanted to get people to hold out signs, and I suggested to go up on the stage and do it in front of everybody, and he was pretty excited about that,” George said.

When asked if he was nervous that his potential date might say “no,” Bastarache said he was “so, so nervous.”

But having his buddy there to back him up helped.

The entire prom-posal was captured on video.

When in front of the whole school, the high school football captain called Perry — who has Down syndrome — up to the stage for one of the most heartwarming prom-posals ever to be made at the school.

With the word “prom” spelled out in cardboard, Bastarache handed Perry a baseball.

“It says, ‘I might strike out but will you be my catch to prom?'” said George, reading the sign aloud.

It was pretty obvious from her reaction running up to meet Bastarache with her hands in the air that he got the answer he was looking for.

“It feels really good just to see him smile and how happy he was. It was really good. I consider Jacob just to be one of the guys,” said George.