Lawsuit filed against B.C. man for secretly recording employees in bathroom

A former Metro Vancouver wedding business owner is being taken to court by B.C.’s Workers Compensation Board for secretly recording two women in his bathroom.

Court documents show the two women were recorded while working for Andy Anthony Raddysh, who owned a Pitt Meadows-based business called Wedding Design Studio.

One of them was 14-years-old at the time, and her sister was in her early 20s.

READ MORE: Peeping Tom spotted lurking in BCIT women’s washroom

In March 2016, Mounties showed the younger victim recordings that, she confirmed, showed her genital area. She also identified her sister in other videos.

That same month, Raddysh plead guilty to voyeurism and possession of child pornography.

The court document says Raddyysh recorded videos for his own enjoyment and sexual gratification from January 2011 to November 2014.

READ MORE: Peeping Tom sneaks GoPro into Saanich park washroom; Police investigating

He was sentenced last June to 90 days in jail and three years probation. He’s also listed on the national sex offender list for 10 years.

On behalf of the victims, WCB is seeking general and special damages, and damages for loss of income and future case costs due to personal injuries.

WorkSafeBC can pursue a civil claim against someone who has caused an injury to a worker in the course of their employment.