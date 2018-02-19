Canada
February 19, 2018 8:04 pm
Updated: February 19, 2018 8:05 pm

Residents of hamlet northwest of Edmonton asked to conserve water amid supply issue

By Online journalist  Global News

Residents of Sangudo, Alta. Are being asked to conserve water because a leak is impacting the hamlet's water supply, according to officials with Lac Ste. Anne County.

File / Global News
A A

Residents of Sangudo, Alta. are being asked to conserve water because a leak is impacting the hamlet’s water supply, according to officials with Lac Ste. Anne County.

“Repairs are underway with no timeline for completion at the time of this alert,” the county said on Monday afternoon. “Residents are requested to make every effort to conserve water.”

The hamlet’s residents are asked to store water in containers, bathtubs and sinks “in the event that water service is lost to the community.”

Sangudo is located about 120 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

For the latest updates, click here.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Emergency alert
Lac Ste. Anne County
Sangudo
Sangudo residents asked to conserve water
Water
Water Leak
Water Supply

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News