Residents of hamlet northwest of Edmonton asked to conserve water amid supply issue

Residents of Sangudo, Alta. are being asked to conserve water because a leak is impacting the hamlet’s water supply, according to officials with Lac Ste. Anne County.

“Repairs are underway with no timeline for completion at the time of this alert,” the county said on Monday afternoon. “Residents are requested to make every effort to conserve water.”

The hamlet’s residents are asked to store water in containers, bathtubs and sinks “in the event that water service is lost to the community.”

Sangudo is located about 120 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

