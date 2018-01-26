Water shortage prompts emergency alert in Wetaskiwin

Wetaskiwin residents are being warned of a water shortage in the community Friday.

An Alberta Emergency Alert issued at around 10:15 a.m. Friday stated a water main break has affected the water supply for Wetaskiwin.

The alert described the event as a water shortage due to a water main break on 49 Street.

City crews were onsite Friday morning, working to repair the break. The cause of the break was not known Friday morning.

The city said updated information would be provided on its website and social media channels.

Wetaskiwin is located about 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.