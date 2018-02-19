Canada
February 19, 2018 4:29 pm

Halifax police officers assist in birth of baby girl

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police say two officers helped deliver a baby on Monday.

File/ Global News
A A

Here is something you don’t hear about every day.

Officers from the Halifax Regional Police helped deliver a baby on Monday morning.

According to a press release, officers responded to the 3500 block of Lynch Street at approximately 9:20 a.m., to assist EHS with a woman about to give birth.

READ MORE: Baby delivered in middle of Halifax bridge gives mom, paramedics New Year’s surprise

Two of the patrol officers  — one of whom is a former paramedic — assisted EHS with delivering a healthy baby girl.

Police say that the mother and baby are both doing well.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assist in giving birth
Baby
Birth
EHS
Halifax
halifax police
Halifax Regional Police
Paramedics
Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News