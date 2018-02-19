Halifax police officers assist in birth of baby girl

Here is something you don’t hear about every day.

Officers from the Halifax Regional Police helped deliver a baby on Monday morning.

According to a press release, officers responded to the 3500 block of Lynch Street at approximately 9:20 a.m., to assist EHS with a woman about to give birth.

Two of the patrol officers — one of whom is a former paramedic — assisted EHS with delivering a healthy baby girl.

Police say that the mother and baby are both doing well.