Halifax police officers assist in birth of baby girl
Here is something you don’t hear about every day.
Officers from the Halifax Regional Police helped deliver a baby on Monday morning.
According to a press release, officers responded to the 3500 block of Lynch Street at approximately 9:20 a.m., to assist EHS with a woman about to give birth.
Two of the patrol officers — one of whom is a former paramedic — assisted EHS with delivering a healthy baby girl.
Police say that the mother and baby are both doing well.
