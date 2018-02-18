Canadian women advance to Olympic finals in halfpipe, ski jump

Canadian snowboarder Cassie Sharpe is sitting comfortably at the head of the Olympic pack following a stunning performance in the women’s halfpipe qualifying round in Pyeongchang early Monday.

The 25-year-old from Comox, B.C. scored 93.00 on her first qualifying run, following it up with 93.40 in her second. That slots her into first place ahead of the finals, set for early Tuesday morning at the Games (Monday night at 8 p.m. ET).

Rosalind Groenewoud was the other Canadian in the mix and also qualified for the final, in 11th place. The top 12 competitors advance.

Meanwhile, in ski jumping, Laurie Blouin ended the big air qualifying rounds in fourth spot with scores of 90.25 and 92.25.

Blouin has already earned a medal in Pyeongchang, capturing silver in the women’s slopestyle on Feb. 11. She did it sporting a black eye after a nasty crash in training a few days earlier, and overcame high winds in the final.

Courtenay B.C.’s Spencer O’Brien is sitting in 11th spot, just qualifying for the final. It’s set for Thursday evening Canadian time. Brooke Voigt of Fort McMurray, Alta. did not qualify.