February 18, 2018 7:49 pm

Coast Guard, ferries called to assist sinking sailboat near Richmond

File photo. The Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft, pictured here passing the Sand Head Lighthouse, was one of several vessels tasked to help with a sinking sailboat in the waters off of Richmond.

Robert McLean
Rescue crews were called to the waters off Richmond Sunday afternoon to assist with a sinking sailboat.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre says crews received reports of an 18-metre concrete sailboat taking on water around 2 p.m.

The Coast Guard relayed a mayday call, which led to multiple vessels coming to help, including a Coast Guard hovercraft and rescue boat, the V2V Empress luxury ferry and the Queen of Alberni BC ferry.

“There’s a crack in the hull,” said Navy Lt. Tony Wright.

“Obviously it’s taking on water. So they put pumps on board to try and get water off faster than it’s coming in.”

Wright said two people were on board at the time, but appear to be unharmed.

“We don’t expect to see, at the very least, any loss of life. There may be a loss of a sailboat.”

Wright said the incident happened in the Strait of Georgia near the Sand Heads Lighthouse, off the mouth of the Fraser River.

