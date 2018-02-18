Canada
February 18, 2018 6:36 pm

Serious injuries after high-speed collision in downtown Peterborough

By Videographer  Global News
Niki Anastasakis
A man is recovering in hospital with serious injuries after a high-speed collision in downtown Peterborough Saturday night.

The crash happened on Townsend Street around 10:30 p.m.

According to Peterborough police, a vehicle struck several parked vehicles after running a red light at a high rate of speed.

The man had to be airlifted to a trauma centre.

The road was closed for several hours overnight for the police investigation, which is still ongoing.

