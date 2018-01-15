SIU probing police pursuit crash in Peterborough

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is probing a crash which happened during a police pursuit in Peterborough on Saturday morning.

The collision between two vehicles occurred around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Parkhill Road and Water Street in the city’s north end.

According to Peterborough Police, a man driving a white Mercedes was driving suspiciously and “committing road offences” which prompted police to follow him.

The suspect vehicle then t-boned another vehicle during the pursuit. A suspect was taken into custody. Police have not provided any details.

“A 55-year-old woman involved in the collision was taken to hospital for treatment of a serious injury,” said Moncia Hudon, a SIU communications spokesperson.

No other details have been provided.