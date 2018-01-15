Crime
January 15, 2018 1:04 pm

SIU probing police pursuit crash in Peterborough

Greg Davis By Videographer  Global News

The SIU are investigating a police pursuit in Peterborough which ended in a collision.

Harrison Perkins/CHEX News
A A

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is probing a crash which happened during a police pursuit in Peterborough on Saturday morning.

The collision between two vehicles occurred around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Parkhill Road and Water Street in the city’s north end.

According to Peterborough Police, a man driving a white Mercedes was driving suspiciously and “committing road offences” which prompted police to follow him.

The suspect vehicle then t-boned another vehicle during the pursuit. A suspect was taken into custody. Police have not provided any details.

“A 55-year-old woman involved in the collision was taken to hospital for treatment of a serious injury,” said Moncia Hudon, a SIU communications spokesperson.

No other details have been provided.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Accident during police chase
Parkhill Road
Peterborough
police car chase
SIU
Special Investigations Unit

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News