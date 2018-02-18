Knighthawks hand Rush first road loss

The Saskatchewan Rush were looking for their fifth straight win on Saturday night, but instead suffered their first loss on the road at the hands of the Rochester Knighthawks.

The Knighthawks (4-6) walked away with a 16-11 victory and their second straight win.

Evan Kirk got the start in net for the Rush, but was pulled in the second quarter after the Knighthawks went on a five-goal run, increasing their lead to 8-5. Kirk gave up eight goals on 27 shots. Tyler Carlson would take over and would let in six goals on 25 shots. The Knighthawks added a pair of empty-net goals to finish the game.

Assistant captain Ben McIntosh was the Rush’s top scorer, with three goals on the night. Forward Robert Church also had one goal and two assists for the Rush.

Knighthawks forward Cody Jamieson had three goals and four assists, leading Rochester to victory. Austin Shanks added two goals and two assists as well for the Knighthawks. Rochester’s goalie Matt Vinc saved 41 shots in front of the home crowd of over 6,000 people at Blue Cross Arena.

Even with the loss, the Rush (8-2) remain first in the National Lacrosse League West Division.

The Rush will return home to play the Calgary Roughnecks on February 24.