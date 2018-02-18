Calgary BMX park looks to attract both professionals and amateurs

A new indoor BMX bike park in Calgary may serve as a training ground for Western Canadian riders eager to compete at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which will feature the freestyle version of the sport for the first time.

B-LINE Indoor Bike Park opened its doors last October, becoming one of the only indoor bike parks of its kind in Western Canada, according to Greenberg.

The 60,000 sq. ft. facility includes a number of areas where budding professionals can train year-round.

“I think it was a niche that Calgary needed,” park owner Ryan Greenberg said. “With the weather and the amount of bike riders that we have out here, with the mountains so close, I think we’ve got a larger mountain biking community than most other cities.”

“Having this place now being available, we’ll be able to train more and do more professional competitions,” BMX rider Travis Kozie said. “[It] will make me and everyone else that rides here, their level of riding go up significantly.”

However Greenberg is quick to point out that the park isn’t only for those looking to tackle high flying maneuvers. He said he designed it like a ski hill, where anyone can access the facility, no matter their skill level.

“If you’re a kid on strider, the beginner area is fantastic,” Greenberg said. “You just come and you work within your own level.”