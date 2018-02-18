Calgary man dies in Mexican hospital despite huge outpouring of support

Friends and family of a Calgary man who was clinging to life in Mexico confirm Troy Black has died.

Black died Saturday night, after suffering a tear in his esophagus while on vacation in Puerto Vallarta.

“We’re sad to report that Troy Black passed away last night due to cardiac arrest,” John Boyd said Sunday morning on a Facebook page that was created to help save Black’s life. “On behalf of Troy’s family and friends, thank you all so much for your outpouring of love and support.

“Thank you all so much. And a special thanks to all of you who donated blood — your donation will save the lives of [others].” READ MORE: Calgary man clinging to life in Mexico relying on strangers to give blood

His family had made a plea for help on social media after they said Black used all of the O-positive blood on hand at the hospital where he was being treated.

The social media post asking Calgarians vacationing nearby to donate blood to help Black was shared thousands of times. Some even offered to pay for flights to get people there to donate.

Lindsay Black, Troy’s wife said in a Facebook post Saturday morning that the medical team’s work hard had been helped by blood donations. Doctors had been waiting until Black was stable enough to perform surgery to repair the tear. It’s unclear if that surgery went ahead.