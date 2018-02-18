Canada
February 18, 2018 12:30 pm
Updated: February 18, 2018 12:41 pm

Man dead, brother main suspect in Gay Village stabbing

By Reporter/Weather specialist  Global News

Montreal police have arrested a man in connection to the city's fourth murder. February 18, 2018.

Rachel Lau/Global News
A A

A 55-year-old man has died after a fight with his brother escalated.

Police responded to a call Saturday in the late afternoon at an apartment in Montreal’s Gay Village.

The man had been stabbed in the upper body.

When police arrived, the victim’s brother, a 61-year-old man, was on the scene. 

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later died of his wounds.

A perimeter was established on Beaudry St. between De Maisonneuve Blvd. and Ontario St., but lifted at around 8:00 a.m. Sunday.

The brother is now in custody and according to police, will likely face charges. The suspect is expected to appear in court Monday. This is Montreal’s fourth homicide of 2018.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Gay village
Gay Village stabbing
Montreal crime
Montreal murders
Montreal stabbings

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News