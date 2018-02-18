Man dead, brother main suspect in Gay Village stabbing

A 55-year-old man has died after a fight with his brother escalated.

Police responded to a call Saturday in the late afternoon at an apartment in Montreal’s Gay Village.

The man had been stabbed in the upper body.

When police arrived, the victim’s brother, a 61-year-old man, was on the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later died of his wounds.

A perimeter was established on Beaudry St. between De Maisonneuve Blvd. and Ontario St., but lifted at around 8:00 a.m. Sunday.

The brother is now in custody and according to police, will likely face charges. The suspect is expected to appear in court Monday. This is Montreal’s fourth homicide of 2018.