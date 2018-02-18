Teen charged in assault north of London
A teenager has been charged following a fight in North Middlesex.
Around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, OPP responded to reports of a fight at a rural property on McGuffin Hills Drive in Parkhill.
Officers say an 18-year-old man forced his way into the home and assaulted the resident.
The 54-year-old-man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The teen has been charged with break-and-enter and aggravated assault.
Police say the two were known to each other and were involved in an earlier incident, but didn’t release any further details.
The teen is due to appear in London court Sunday
The OPP’s Middlesex County Crime Unit and Forensic Investigation Unit are still looking into the matter. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police.
