Crime
February 18, 2018 11:17 am

Teen charged in assault north of London

By Reporter  980 CFPL

O.P.P. cruiser.

Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File
A A

A teenager has been charged following a fight in North Middlesex.

Around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, OPP responded to reports of a fight at a rural property on McGuffin Hills Drive in Parkhill.

READ MORE: London man charged in Tim Hortons donation box theft, assault

Officers say an 18-year-old man forced his way into the home and assaulted the resident.

The 54-year-old-man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The teen has been charged with break-and-enter and aggravated assault.

READ MORE: London police issue warning about Thamesford man charged in attempted choking of woman

Police say the two were known to each other and were involved in an earlier incident, but didn’t release any further details.

The teen is due to appear in London court Sunday

The OPP’s Middlesex County Crime Unit and Forensic Investigation Unit are still looking into the matter. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
18-year-old
Aggravated Assault
Break And Enter
Ldnont
London Ontario
middlesex opp
North Middlesex
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Teen Charged
Teen charged in assault north of London

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News