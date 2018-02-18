Raw sewage flowing into the LaHave River in Bridgewater, N.S.

Raw sewage from about 1,000 homes is currently flowing into the picturesque LaHave River in Bridgewater, N.S.

David Mitchell, the town’s mayor, says there was an infrastructure failure on Thursday which led to an old pipe breaking.

Mitchell says officials with the town are unable to fix the pipe so an independent engineering firm will be brought in to do the job but the issue likely won’t be fixed until Tuesday or Wednesday.

The mayor says he is glad it’s not the summer when a lot of people would be out on the river, but “for a town that prides itself on its environmental leadership, it’s kind of heartbreaking for us to be putting sewage into the river.”

The mayor says the town just celebrated its 119th birthday and some of the underground infrastructure isn’t much younger.

Mitchell says the town had just finished replacing all the underground infrastructure in the downtown core, the pipe that broke is just beyond that.

