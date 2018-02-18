Vancouver Canucks dominate the Boston Bruins at home

The Vancouver Canucks sealed a dominating 6-1 victory of the Boston Bruins at home in Rogers Arena Saturday night.

Daniel Sedin, Bo Horvat, Sven Baertschi, and Nic Dowd all scored single goals for the Canucks, while Loui Eriksson scored a pair.

Tim Schaller scored the only goal for Boston.

"It's always nice to get a lot of shots when you see the puck well." – Nilsson on his 44 saves performance. pic.twitter.com/anXFKvZbcR — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 18, 2018

Canucks goalie Anders Nilsson made 44 saves while Bruins goalies Anton Khudobin and Tuuka Rask saved 13 and 4, respectively.

It’s not clear what sort of blessing Vancouver had Saturday night, but the Canucks were up 4-0 by the end of the first period, and up 5-0 by the end of the second.

The Vancouver Canucks will next face off against the Colorado Avalanche, on Tuesday Feb 20.