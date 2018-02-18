Vancouver Canucks dominate the Boston Bruins at home
The Vancouver Canucks sealed a dominating 6-1 victory of the Boston Bruins at home in Rogers Arena Saturday night.
Daniel Sedin, Bo Horvat, Sven Baertschi, and Nic Dowd all scored single goals for the Canucks, while Loui Eriksson scored a pair.
Tim Schaller scored the only goal for Boston.
Canucks goalie Anders Nilsson made 44 saves while Bruins goalies Anton Khudobin and Tuuka Rask saved 13 and 4, respectively.
It’s not clear what sort of blessing Vancouver had Saturday night, but the Canucks were up 4-0 by the end of the first period, and up 5-0 by the end of the second.
The Vancouver Canucks will next face off against the Colorado Avalanche, on Tuesday Feb 20.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.