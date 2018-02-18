Sports
February 18, 2018 8:36 am

Vancouver Canucks dominate the Boston Bruins at home

By News Anchor  CKNW

File photo. The Vancouver Canucks blew out the Boston Bruins 6-1 Saturday night.

NHL
A A

The Vancouver Canucks sealed a dominating 6-1 victory of the Boston Bruins at home in Rogers Arena Saturday night.

Daniel Sedin, Bo Horvat, Sven Baertschi, and Nic Dowd all scored single goals for the Canucks, while Loui Eriksson scored a pair.

Tim Schaller scored the only goal for Boston.

Canucks goalie Anders Nilsson made 44 saves while Bruins goalies Anton Khudobin and Tuuka Rask saved 13 and 4, respectively.

It’s not clear what sort of blessing Vancouver had Saturday night, but the Canucks were up 4-0 by the end of the first period, and up 5-0 by the end of the second.

The Vancouver Canucks will next face off against the Colorado Avalanche, on Tuesday Feb 20.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Boston
Boston Bruins
Bruins
Canucks
Hockey
NHL
Vancouver
Vancouver Canucks

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News