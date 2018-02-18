Here’s what Canada did while you were sleeping on Day 9 of the 2018 Winter Olympics

Day 9 of the 2018 Winter Olympics got off to an exciting start for Canada early Sunday, with a fresh medal added to the tally in men’s slopestyle.

Here’s what you missed in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang while you were sleeping.

Men’s slopestyle

Alex Beaulieu-Marchand of Quebec City got things off to a great start on Sunday, capturing Canada’s sixthteenth medal of Olympics.

Known by his nickname of “ABM,” Beaulieu-Marchand secured the bronze in the men’s slopestyle. He was the highest-ranked Canadian in the qualifying round, and went on to score 92.40 on his second run in the final.

Two other Canadians, Evan McEachran and Teal Harle, finished sixth and fifth, respectively, ensuring a strong Canadian presence in the top 10.

Men’s curling

Canadian curler Kevin Koe recorded his second straight loss of the Games early Sunday, falling 4-2 to Switzerland after what he characterized as a shaky start.

The Calgary skip previously suffered a 5-2 loss to Sweden on Saturday.

“You give up four in the first end, especially missing the way I did. That was the game,” he said.

Men’s giant slalom

Canadians made a good showing in the men’s giant slalom final, with four placing in the top 30: Erik Read tied for 11th place with the U.S.’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle. Trevor Philp finished 18th, Phil Brown came in 27th and James Crawford rounded things out in 29th place.

The gold went to Austria’s Marcel Hirscher with a total time of 2:18.04. It was Hirscher’s second gold medal so far in Pyeongchang.

Women’s Curling

Skip Rachel Homan faced stiff competition from the Swiss team early Sunday after recording her first win of the Games against the United States on Day 8.

Homan scored three points in the ninth end and stole a single in the 10th for a 10-8 win over Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni. Tirinzoni missed both of her shots in the ninth and Homan delivered a hit to move into the lead. The Swiss skip was heavy with her final throw in the 10th to give Canada a point and the victory.

Men’s cross-country skiing

With top skier Alex Harvey out of the running (he pulled out on Friday), it was up to Toronto’s Len Valjas, Graeme Killick of Fort McMurray, Alta., Russell Kennedy of Canmore, Alta., and Knute Johnsgaard of Whitehorse to represent Canada in the 4x10km relay.

However, Norway continued its dominance in cross-country skiing by winning the gold medal in the men’s 4×10-kilometre relay, with Canada finishing in ninth place.

Men’s freestyle aerial

Canada didn’t medal in the men’s freestyle aerial ski event,with Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine claiming the gold. Canada’s Olivier Rochon progressed to the final and wound up finishing fifth with a score of 98.11 points.

With files from Jessica Vomiero.