Vancouver artist’s cartoon of Florida school shooting resonates

VANCOUVER – A Vancouver illustrator says she’s overwhelmed by the social media response to her cartoon depicting the victim of the recent school shooting in Florida.

Pia Guerra’s “Hero’s Welcome” shows a young girl leading football coach Aaron Feis by the hand to meet a crowd of other people killed in school shootings.

Guerra says she got a lump in her throat when she came up with the concept, and was touched by the number of people who say her art brought them to tears.

Feis was one of 17 victims who died when a former student opened fire at a high school in Parkland, Fla.

The assistant football coach and school security specialist was killed while trying to shield students from bullets.

“Hero’s Welcome” had been liked on Twitter more than 32,000 times by Saturday morning.

This isn’t the first time Guerra’s work has gone viral. A cartoon mocking US President Donald Trump and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon gained international attention after she shared it on social media.

— With files from Global News