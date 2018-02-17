3 hospitalized after crash west of Winnipeg

Three people were taken to hospital after a rollover west of Winnipeg on Friday evening.

According to RCMP, officers were called to the crash on Highway 1 near Fortier, Man. around 5 p.m.

All three people in the vehicle were ejected and had serious injuries. They were taken to hospital where they remain in stable condition.

#MBHwy1 West incident: Fortier on westbound lanes, motor vehicle collision, road closed, emergency vehicles … https://t.co/atX5Km6jQ8 — Manitoba Roads (@MBGovRoads) February 17, 2018

RCMP said alcohol and speed are considered factors in the crash.

Westbound lanes on Highway 1 were closed for about five hours.