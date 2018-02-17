Crash
February 17, 2018 2:10 pm

3 hospitalized after crash west of Winnipeg

By Reporter  Global News
File / Global News
Three people were taken to hospital after a rollover west of Winnipeg on Friday evening.

According to RCMP, officers were called to the crash on Highway 1 near Fortier, Man. around 5 p.m.

All three people in the vehicle were ejected and had serious injuries. They were taken to hospital where they remain in stable condition.

RCMP said alcohol and speed are considered factors in the crash.

Westbound lanes on Highway 1 were closed for about five hours.

