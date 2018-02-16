Expired pills dispensed from Winnipeg Shoppers Drug Mart

A Winnipeg woman is raising questions about the safety of the medicine she was recently prescribed after finding out some of it had expired.

Bosede Olalojule picked up her prescription last week from the Shoppers Drug Mart on Pembina Highway. She said she didn’t notice anything wrong with the three boxes of pills until she got home — but after looking at them closer she called her doctor.

“I was so panicked,” Olalojule said. “Sweating.”

On one of the boxes she was given, the expiration date on the outside of the box said late 2018. But inside, six days worth of the medication had been expired since May 2017.

Olalojule said Shoppers offered to swap the old medication for a new prescription, but she wants to know how the mix-up occurred in the first place.

“I want this to be corrected,” Olalojule said. “Not only for me, but for other people. Now I’m not sure now if all the medication I’ve been receiving has all been expired.”

Loblaw, the parent company of Shoppers Drug Mart, denied multiple interview requests, but sent a statement Friday saying it’s aware of the incident and it’s “investigating to correct any process or operational gaps”.

The College of Pharmacists of Manitoba also refused an interview, but said the Drug Distribution Practice Direction prohibits the distribution of expired drugs to patients and there is an expectation pharmacists will not give expired drugs to patients.

As for Olalojule, she said in the future it’ll be a different pharmacy filling her prescription.