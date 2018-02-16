Developer causes hundreds of thousands in environmental damage to N.S. lake

Residents of a quiet lakeside community in Nova Scotia are left with an abandoned development that’s caused hundreds of thousands in environmental damage.

“We’re at a point now where if something isn’t done, we have a good chance of losing our lake. Our lake will become dead,” Stephen Lawlor said, a resident of Fox Point Lake.

Fox Point Lake sits just outside of Hubbards.

Its shoreline is sprinkled with cottages and residential homes.

Through the woods, a massive development has been underway for years.

Aspotogan Ridge aims to be an 18-hole golf course and residential community.

But according to Nova Scotia’s Environment Department, two companies, Aspotogan Ridge Inc. and Aspotogan Development Limited, were convicted of nine violations for altering wetlands and watercourses without approvals.

Fines to the company total $540,557.50.

A public auction was held in a Bridgewater courtroom on Friday morning.

The property was purchased by the sole bidder to enter the auction, according to lawyer Stephen Kingston.

Kingston says the property is now owned by European development company, Land Invest Group.

It’s unclear whether the outstanding fines will be paid by the new owners, or whether the golf course and residential plans will proceed.

Regardless, some residents just want the environmental damage rectified and any further development to move ahead with proper environmental protocol.

“If they want to continue, we just need the problems rectified so that our lake isn’t destroyed because this is why we’re back here, is to live on the lake,” Nancy McDonald said, another Fox Point Lake resident.