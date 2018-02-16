New Brunswick craft brewers ‘collaborate’ on new beer

The taps continue to flow at craft breweries across New Brunswick and now more than 20 brewers have come together to create a collaborative brew.

The new beer, known as “Collaboration Pale Ale” is for the Fredericton Craft Beer Festival in March.

“It’s an American pale ale,” said Andrew “Estey” Estabrooks, co-owner and brewmaster at Foghorn Brewery in Rothesay.

“It’s a bit hop-forward, fairly approachable though. It’s a style that’s fairly trendy in craft brewing right now.”

Local ingredients, even water from Northwestern New Brunswick, is used in this mix.

Estabrooks says there are few chances to share ideas in this burgeoning industry.

“It’s important that we all not share secrets but share methods, and where do we order ingredients, and so on so that New Brunswick craft beer looks good and that we’re making the best beer we can,” he said.

The New Brunswick craft beer industry has been described as booming but has it reached it’s peak to the point of overflowing?

A good question, according to Paul Maybee of Maybee Brewing in Fredericton.

“Often people say, ‘How many breweries is too many?’ and I don’t think that’s really the question we should be asking,” Maybee said.

“What we’re going to find over time is that the quality of beer is going to improve, people are going to start being able to be more choosy about what beer they’re buying.”

Maybee still feels craft beer has room to grow in New Brunswick as it still accounts for just a small percentage of beer sales.

Others in the industry would like to see more locations adding more craft beer taps.

“I think the bars will need to follow the revolution as well because now the problem is that there’s a lot of breweries but there’s not a whole lot of places to drink craft beers where you have a multitude of breweries at the same location,” added Patrice Godin of Acadie-Broue in Moncton.

Meanwhile, the Collaboration Pale Ale will be available in time for next month’s Fredericton Craft Beer Festival.