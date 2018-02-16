McGill student jumps into action after finding suicide note in bathroom stall

Avleen K Mokha sprung into action after seeing an ominous note scrawled on a stall of the third-floor bathroom at McGill University’s Sherbrooke 688 building.

The writing, in what looked like eyeliner, says: I’m going to kill myself tonight. 15/02/18. xx peace McGill.

“Something that really scares me is how easily I could have missed it,” she told Global News.

“It’s written in eyeliner and that’s the only thing that made it stand out.”

The 19-year-old English literature and linguistics student took to Facebook in an attempt to reach out to the person, writing:

“I know it’s going to be very unlikely to identify the person who wrote this based just on the location and their handwriting, but if you’re the person and you’re reading:

Hi. Please don’t go ahead with this. You’re needed.”

Mokha said she also contacted campus security, police, floor fellows and the Inter-Residence Council, who contacted professors holding classes on the third floor that day.

“There’s no name on the actual message itself, but it’s a female student at McGill … My guess would be an undergraduate student,” she told Global News.

Mokha said something about the note — and the fact that it had a date — compelled her to do something.

“I knew that it wasn’t exactly about identifying her, but it was more important for her to have the emergency hotline [number],” she said.

“I was really hoping for her to see that and know that someone heard her and saw her.”

“Talk to a friend. People are here for you. You are more than welcome to message me, if you want someone to confide in. I’m here for you,” she wrote.

“Don’t go ahead with this tonight. There’s more in life to look forward to beyond tonight. Please be there to see it.”

The Facebook post has been shared hundreds of times, with many concerned people reaching out to Mokha.

“I felt really responsible because I was the one who saw it,” she said, adding that she did fear, with each passing minute, that it was too late.

McGill University told Global News it is aware of the situation.

Young people experiencing suicidal thoughts are encouraged to contact Kids Help Phone at 1-800-263-2266 or Suicide Action Montreal hotline at 1-866-277-3553.

