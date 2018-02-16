Canada
February 16, 2018

What’s open and closed in Hamilton on Family Day

Delivery and collection of mail are going ahead on the Family Day holiday.

Here’s what you need to know as we head into the Family Day long weekend.

What’s open

  • HSR, ATS-DARTS and Burlington Transit are operating on holiday schedulesGO transit is on a Saturday schedule and kids under 12 ride for free all weekend.
  • Delivery and collection of mail are going ahead.
  • The Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum, Dundurn National Historic Site, Whitehern Historic House & Garden, Hamilton Museum of Steam & Technology, Battlefield House Museum & Park, Hamilton Children’s Museum. In Toronto, many tourist destinations are open including The Hockey Hall of Fame, Ripley’s Aquarium, the CN Tower, Toronto Zoo and more.
  • Some shopping malls in the GTA, including Vaughan Mills, Square One, Eaton Centre, Pacific Mall, Toronto Premium Outlets and Upper Canada Mall
  • Movie theatres

What’s closed

  • LCBO and Beer Stores
  • The Hamilton Public Library
  • Provincial and municipal government offices
  • Banks, grocery stores and most retail operations
  • Waste collection is cancelled for Monday, but will go ahead the following day if your designated day is on or after the holiday.

