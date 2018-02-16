What’s open and closed in Hamilton on Family Day

Here’s what you need to know as we head into the Family Day long weekend.

What’s open

HSR, ATS-DARTS and Burlington Transit are operating on holiday schedules . GO transit is on a Saturday schedule and kids under 12 ride for free all weekend.

GO transit is on a Saturday schedule and kids under 12 ride for free all weekend. Delivery and collection of mail are going ahead.

The Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum, Dundurn National Historic Site, Whitehern Historic House & Garden, Hamilton Museum of Steam & Technology, Battlefield House Museum & Park, Hamilton Children’s Museum. In Toronto, many tourist destinations are open including The Hockey Hall of Fame, Ripley’s Aquarium, the CN Tower, Toronto Zoo and more.

Some shopping malls in the GTA, including Vaughan Mills, Square One, Eaton Centre, Pacific Mall, Toronto Premium Outlets and Upper Canada Mall

Movie theatres

What’s closed