What’s open and closed in Hamilton on Family Day
Here’s what you need to know as we head into the Family Day long weekend.
What’s open
- HSR, ATS-DARTS and Burlington Transit are operating on holiday schedules. GO transit is on a Saturday schedule and kids under 12 ride for free all weekend.
- Delivery and collection of mail are going ahead.
- The Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum, Dundurn National Historic Site, Whitehern Historic House & Garden, Hamilton Museum of Steam & Technology, Battlefield House Museum & Park, Hamilton Children’s Museum. In Toronto, many tourist destinations are open including The Hockey Hall of Fame, Ripley’s Aquarium, the CN Tower, Toronto Zoo and more.
- Some shopping malls in the GTA, including Vaughan Mills, Square One, Eaton Centre, Pacific Mall, Toronto Premium Outlets and Upper Canada Mall
- Movie theatres
What’s closed
- LCBO and Beer Stores
- The Hamilton Public Library
- Provincial and municipal government offices
- Banks, grocery stores and most retail operations
- Waste collection is cancelled for Monday, but will go ahead the following day if your designated day is on or after the holiday.
