Student arrested after suspected threat at Centennial Regional High School

A student has been arrested after a potential threat at Centennial Regional High School in Montreal’s south shore neighbourhood of Greenfield Park was posted on social media Thursday night.

Police were alerted through a 911 call and are investigating in collaboration with the school “to obtain the necessary information.”

In addition to sending notices home to parents, Riverside School Board took to Facebook to give an update on the situation.

“The administration will meet with staff and students to address the situation and to reassure them,” the post said.

“Riverside School board always takes threats of any kind very seriously.”

Classes will continue as scheduled and there will be support services available to students.