Education
February 16, 2018 12:38 pm
Updated: February 16, 2018 12:46 pm

Elsipogtog School closed for sterilization amid flu outbreak

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

The Elsipogtog School on the Elsipogtog First Nation was closed for sterilization on Feb 16, 2018.

The elementary school on Elispogtog First Nation is closed for sterilization on Friday as the community deals with an ongoing flu outbreak.

Elsipogtog school, which serves students from Kindergarten to Grade 8, announced the closure in a message on its website Thursday.

“The school will be undergoing a sterilization process to disinfect the building. Sorry for the inconvenience,” the message reads.

The closure will remain in effect until Tuesday as the school was already slated to be closed for New Brunswick’s Family Day holiday on Monday.

 

