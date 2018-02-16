Elsipogtog School closed for sterilization amid flu outbreak

The elementary school on Elispogtog First Nation is closed for sterilization on Friday as the community deals with an ongoing flu outbreak.

Elsipogtog school, which serves students from Kindergarten to Grade 8, announced the closure in a message on its website Thursday.

READ MORE: 275 students absent from Halifax-area school a day after ‘dozens’ sent home due to illness

“The school will be undergoing a sterilization process to disinfect the building. Sorry for the inconvenience,” the message reads.

The closure will remain in effect until Tuesday as the school was already slated to be closed for New Brunswick’s Family Day holiday on Monday.