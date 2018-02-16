Canada
February 16, 2018 11:52 am

1 hurt in Greyhound bus crash near Prince George

By Digital Reporter  CKNW

Greyhound says the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

File photo.
One passenger has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a Greyhound bus crashed while en route from Prince George to Dawson Creek Friday morning.

In an emailed statement, Greyhound said the incident happened around 4 a.m. on a section of Highway 97 between McLeod Lake and Lemoray.

The bus had 11 passengers and one driver aboard, according to the company.

The remaining 10 passengers have been taken to a local church where they are waiting for a relief bus, it added.

Greyhound said it is still looking into the cause of the crash. DriveBC currently lists conditions on Highway 97 as slippery with compact snow.

