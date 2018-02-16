1 hurt in Greyhound bus crash near Prince George

One passenger has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a Greyhound bus crashed while en route from Prince George to Dawson Creek Friday morning.
In an emailed statement, Greyhound said the incident happened around 4 a.m. on a section of Highway 97 between McLeod Lake and Lemoray.
The bus had 11 passengers and one driver aboard, according to the company.
The remaining 10 passengers have been taken to a local church where they are waiting for a relief bus, it added.
Greyhound said it is still looking into the cause of the crash. DriveBC currently lists conditions on Highway 97 as slippery with compact snow.
