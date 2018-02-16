What’s open and closed on Family Day in Toronto

The Family Day holiday is in its 10th year in Ontario. Here’s a glance at what’s open, what’s closed and what to do with the family.

What’s open

Some shopping malls in the GTA, including Vaughan Mills, Square One, Eaton Centre, Pacific Mall, Toronto Premium Outlets and Upper Canada Mall.

Family-friendly tourist destinations such as Casa Loma, the Hockey Hall of Fame, Ripley’s Aquarium, the CN Tower, Toronto Zoo, the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Royal Ontario Museum, Legoland and the Ontario Science Centre.

Family Fun Fest is happening at Downsview Park from Feb. 17-19 and Kids Fest will take place at the International Centre in Mississauga.

Evergreen Brickworks, Riverdale Farm, High Park Zoo and city-operated museums.

Centennial Park Conservatory and Allan Gardens Conservatory.

Rabba Fine Foods locations are open 24 hours.

Movie theatres.

TTC is on a Saturday schedule. GO transit is also on a Saturday schedule and kids under 12 ride for free all weekend.

The city’s two ski/snowboarding hills and 52 outdoor skating rinks and trails (weather permitting). There are Family Day activities planned at the rink at Nathan Phillips Square. Many indoor arenas are also open for free skating.

Many public pools and recreation centres (details here).

Delivery and collection of mail are going ahead.

The Toronto Passport Office and Service Canada outlets are open. (Call first — locations within provincial or municipal buildings, including the Service Canada counter at Toronto City Hall, may be closed).

Within Toronto, restaurants, bars, small retail stores and gas stations can stay open if they choose. Retail businesses in designated tourist areas such as Yorkville, downtown Yonge, Queen’s Quay West and the Distillery District can also stay open, according to City of Toronto bylaws.

What’s closed