Amanda Stratton secures NDP nomination in Elgin-Middlesex-London

The second time was the charm for Amanda Stratton.

Stratton has been chosen as the NDP’s candidate for Elgin-Middlesex-London in the upcoming provincial election.

Stratton made an unsuccessful bid for the NDP nomination in London-North Centre earlier this year, losing to Terence Kernaghan Jan. 14.

Stratton owns a start-up called Hacker Studios in London – a hub that provides space and support for growing companies as well as a place for entrepreneurs in the community to gather. She lives in south London with her husband and two daughters.

“People in Elgin-Middlesex-London are tired of choosing between bad and worse,” Stratton said in a release. “They’re tired of Conservative governments that close hospitals, and Liberal governments that sell-off valuable public assets like Hydro One.

Jeff Yurek currently holds the seat in Elgin-Middlesex-London for the Ontario PC’s. Yurek won the riding in 2011 and was re-elected in 2014 with 46 per cent of the vote, 20 per cent better than NDP candidate Kathy Cornish who came in second.

The 42nd Ontario general election is scheduled to be held on or before June 7.