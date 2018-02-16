Mississauga fire officials to update explosion at commercial plaza

Mississauga officials have scheduled a press conference Friday morning to update the public on an explosion at a commercial plaza that injured three people on Sunday.

Police and fire crews were called to a plaza near the area of Dundas and Hurontario streets at 7:30 a.m. after reports of a fire.

One man was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and a woman and child both sustained minor injuries.

Officials said the north end of the commercial complex collapsed and the blast caused damage to nearby apartments and businesses.

Authorities said 50 residents living in the building across the street of the explosion were told to leave. There’s no timeline when those people are allowed to return home.

The Ontario Fire Marshal and Mississauga Fire said earlier this week that they have yet to determine the cause of the explosion, but Peel police said there is currently nothing criminal with the investigation.

