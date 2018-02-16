Winnipeg police investigating stabbing death on Furby Street

Winnipeg police have confirmed a suspicious death Wednesday was the result of a stabbing,

Emergency crews responded to the 500 block of Furby Street at around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 14.

Police have identified the victim who was found dead at the scene as 45-year-old Joseph Francois.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.