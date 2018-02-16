Man dead after being rushed to hospital in Winnipeg

A 27-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in the 100 block of Charles Walk just before 9 a.m. on Feb. 14.

Police have identified the victim as Conrad Flett, who was later pronounced dead in hospital. Flett was from St. Theresa Point.

READ MORE: Winnipeg stabbing victim warning others to beware in St. James

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.