Crime
February 16, 2018 6:24 am
Updated: February 16, 2018 6:28 am

Man dead after being rushed to hospital in Winnipeg

By Writer / Producer  Global News

File / Global News
A A

A 27-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in the 100 block of Charles Walk just before 9 a.m. on Feb. 14.

Police have identified the victim as Conrad Flett, who was later pronounced dead in hospital. Flett was from St. Theresa Point.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

