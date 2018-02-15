UPDATE: Surrey man killed in targeted shooting on Vancouver’s west side
A 32-year-old Surrey was shot and killed on Vancouver’s west side on Thursday, Vancouver police said in a news release.
The police received a report at about 1 p.m. of multiple shots fired at Marguerite Street and West 49th Avenue.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from what looked like a gunshot wound.
He was then rushed to hospital where he died later.
Police have determined from their initial investigation that this wasn’t a random shooting, and no one has been arrested yet.
They’re not releasing the victim’s name at this time.
