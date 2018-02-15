Reports of burns after package with corrosive powder sent to government building

Police in Gatineau, Que., say they have evacuated a government building after a suspicious package was delivered that reportedly contained a corrosive substance.

One employee has reportedly been burned, but there have been no reports of further injuries.

The building, located at 70 Rue Cremazie in Gatineau, was evacuated on Thursday morning. It houses roughly 1,500 federal employees including those from the Public Service Alliance of Canada, among other organizations.

Nos équipes sont présentement au 70, rue Crémazie dans le secteur de Hull pour répondre à un appel de colis suspect contenant une substance inconnue. Détails : https://t.co/9i0oSqN8dI #Gatineau — PoliceGatineau (@PoliceGatineau) February 15, 2018

This is the second time a suspicious package has been received in that building in the last year.

The people on the floor where the package was opened have been isolated on that floor, officials said. Everyone else has been led outside.

“One person was in direct with the non-identified substance,” police said.

A hazardous materials team from Ottawa has also been dispatched to the scene; colloquially known as the ‘bomb squad,’ the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) Operations Section is a joint team of the Ottawa Police Service and the RCMP.

It responds to incidents believed to involve any of those types of materials.

“It’s a unit that’s combined with specialty trades, which is the CBRNE. Anything that has to do with chemicals, explosives,” said Ottawa police Const. Chuck Benoit.

Quebec’s provincial police are also en route.

More to come.