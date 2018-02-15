Program shuffle, closures possible as Pan Am pool gets major facelift

The crown jewel of Winnipeg’s aquatic facilities is getting an upgrade.

This summer, the city is investing $2.6 million into renovating the ageing Pan Am Pool’s ceiling, lighting and public announcement system.

Construction will begin during the pool’s regular summer maintenance period, but it could take until the end of 2018 to complete.

“The Pan Am Pool is one of Winnipeg’s most highly used recreation facilities and it has served our community well in its 51 years of service,” Jenn Sarna, Manager of Aquatic Services, said.

The city said ‘officials will work to keep sections of the facility open during construction when safe to do so’, but other pools around Winnipeg will likely be home to the teams and clubs that normally practice at the Pan Am in the interim.

The funds for the upgrades come from the city’s 2019 capital budget.

More information on the project can be found on the city’s website here.