‘If I don’t make it I love you’: Harrowing text messages Florida students sent to parents

Students at a Florida high school sent frantic messages to their loved on Wednesday, as a mass shooter walked through the halls and killed 17 people.
The messages, shared by parents and teenagers following the incident, contain words of love and goodbyes.
“If I don’t make it I love you and I appreciated everything you did for me,” one text sent by student Sarah Crescitelli to her parents read.
“Don’t talk that way,” they replied.
In another conversation, an unidentified 14-year-old student is told by his father to “play dead.”
A student named Sara Giovanello also shared screenshots on Twitter of texts she sent her mom.
“Mommy what’s happening,” one read.
“We’re more than likely to end up okay, but if not, I love you guys so much. Thank you for everything,” another screenshot sent to a group read.
Giovanello later thanked those who reached out after the shooting, adding that the day had been “surreal.”
Students trapped inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School also tweeted photos and videos from the building.
One Twitter user named Melody Ball shared video sent by her brother from inside a classroom.
A former student of the school, Nikolas Cruz, 19, has been charged with murder in the deaths of 17 people.
U.S. President Donald Trump commented on the deadly shooting Thursday, saying that mental illness is to blame.
“We are all joined together as one American family, and your suffering is our burden also,” Trump said.
The president promised to look mental health issues, making no mention of gun control.
