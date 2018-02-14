Rachel Notley’s new task force gets to work on pipeline battle with B.C.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has convened the first meeting of a task force of academics and business leaders in her fight with B.C. over the Trans Mountain oil pipeline.

Notley says British Columbia has no legal right to interfere in federal projects like pipelines and she plans to “keep the pressure on” until B.C. backs down.

The 19-member panel includes former New Brunswick premier Frank McKenna and former deputy prime minister Anne McLellan.

The dispute began two weeks ago when Premier John Horgan’s government announced a ban on taking added levels of oil through pipelines while it studies safety issues.

Notley’s government views that as a back door plan to kill the financial viability of the Kinder Morgan project that would expand the Trans Mountain pipeline that runs from Edmonton to Burnaby.

Notley has cut off talks to purchase $500 million worth of electricity from B.C. and banned wine from that province in retaliation.

