Eight people taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash west of London

Eight people have been taken to hospital — at least one with serious but non-life-threatening injuries — after a four-vehicle crash west of London.

Middlesex County OPP say emergency crews responded to the intersection of Longwoods Road and Carriage Road near Delaware at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

In a periscope video posted to Twitter from the scene, OPP Sgt. Dave Rektor says a southbound vehicle travelling along Carriage Road ran a stop sign, causing a chain reaction of collisions.

“We had a vehicle run a stop sign, hit a pickup truck, the pickup truck went airborne overtop of an SUV and collided with another car, and that’s the mess we’re left with here,” he tells viewers.

The video shows a blue pickup truck and a grey SUV, their front ends both crumpled. Behind them, a vehicle is resting on its roof on the hood of another car.

“Earlier this morning, I said that on bright clear sunny days, a lot more of our serious vehicle collisions happen. This is an example of that,” he explains.

Middlesex OPP Const. Max Gomez couldn’t confirm whether there was a total of eight people inside the cars at the time of the crash, or whether anyone else escaped without injury. Earlier reports from police said 11 people were taken to hospital.

Longwoods Road between Martin Road and Brigham Road, and Carriage Road between Harris Road and Sharon Road, are both closed for an investigation.

Gomez doesn’t expect the intersection to reopen until after the evening commute.

The investigation continues, and police say charges are pending.